 16-year-old student hangs himself for not allowing to play PUBG

A Class X student Samsbashiva , from Malkajgiri, Hyderabad had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his home for not allowing to play PUBG in his mobile

The parents, with the help of neighbors, broke open the door to see Samsbashiva hanging from the ceiling.

Though he was rushed to nearby LK Hospital in Malkajgiri, the boy was declared dead by the hospital authorities reported Malkajgiri sub-inspector K. Sanjeeva Reddy

Reports have confirmed that the boy was playing PUBG mobile version for the past few months. His mother was very upset on behalf of his condition and asked to bring a halt to PUBG. This made the student upset. The depressed child went to his room and hanged himself to death.