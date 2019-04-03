Latest News

 16-year-old student hangs himself for not allowing to play PUBG

Apr 3, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

A  Class X student  Samsbashiva , from Malkajgiri, Hyderabad had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling  of his home for not allowing  to play PUBG in his mobile

The parents, with the help of neighbors, broke open the door to see Samsbashiva hanging from the ceiling.

Though he was rushed to nearby  LK Hospital in Malkajgiri, the boy was declared dead by the hospital authorities reported Malkajgiri sub-inspector K. Sanjeeva Reddy

Reports have confirmed that the boy was playing PUBG mobile version for the past few months. His mother was very upset on behalf of his condition and asked to bring a halt to PUBG. This made the student upset. The depressed child went to his room and hanged himself to death.

 

Tags

Related Articles

BJP leaders are ready to join Congress, Says Karnataka Minister

Jul 1, 2018, 06:31 am IST

RSS wants to rename more cities in the nation

Nov 7, 2018, 12:00 pm IST

The price cut of Samsung Galaxy A6+ in India

Jul 5, 2018, 11:29 pm IST

Priya Prakash Varrier’s latest Instagram pics goes viral : See Pics

Dec 13, 2018, 08:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close