From Priyanka Gandhi Sarees to Narendra Modi’s Jacket parties bet on election Merchandise.

Apr 3, 2019, 04:19 pm IST
With the national elections are just a few days away, the political parties are betting hard in their marketing strategies. All the political parties have decided to get take the agenda of taking the goal of high visibility and maximum outreach.

In Delhi, those sarees with Indira Gandhi’s illustration printed on it is getting much acclaim form the public. According to the merchants, the demand is good for sarees. The saree has the congress logo, a photo of Indira Gandhi and a photo of Indira Gandhi as well. The sources asserted that the sarees are manufactured from Gujrat and sent to Delhi.

BJP takes the competition in merchandise also. The NaMo has become the trademark now. Prime minister Narendra Modi who is considered as the face of NDA’s campaign is ubiquitous on the party merchandise with Narendra Modi caps and NaMo watches.

NaMo Merchandise was launched in September 2018 and so far, a total sale of worth Rs. 10 crore has been made. The response has been good. All this money will go to the Namami Gange project,” said Manoj Goel, member of BJP’s National Executive.

