Ajith’s ‘Ner Konda Paarvai’ wrapped

Shoot for Ajith’s upcoming film ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ has been wrapped up. The movie directed by H Vinoth of ‘Theeran’ fame is the official remake of acclaimed Hindi film ‘Pink’. It has Ajith reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the original. Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, the husband of late actress Sridevi, is making his debut in Kollywood by producing this movie.

Major portions of ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ was shot in Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. The movie marks the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan. She plays the role of Ajith’s wife in the movie. Shraddha Srinath has been cast in the role played by Taapsee in ‘Pink’. The supporting cast also includes Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Rangaraj Pandey, Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar.

As announced officially by the makers, ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ will be hitting screens worldwide on August 10.