Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has resigned after weeks of mass protests. .Bouteflika officially informed the Constitutional Council that he has ended his term of office on Tuesday.

The eighty-two-year-old leader was in power for 20 years and was under mounting pressure to step down since his decision to seek a fifth term. Mr Bouteflika was rarely being seen in public after suffering a stroke in 2013.