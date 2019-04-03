KeralaLatest News

Alphonse Kannanthanam trolled in social media for a photoshopped cover of ‘Time Magazine’

Apr 3, 2019, 06:49 pm IST
Union minister and former IAS officer Alphonse Kannanthanam is the superstar for social media trollers. Because his words and deeds give more work for trollers. Even at the stage of election campaigning, he has given a chance for trollers by asking vote in Chalakkudy constituency and even going to court for election campaigning.

Gepostet von Alphons Kannanthanam am Montag, 1. April 2019

But now he has ignited again of trolls by photoshopping the cover of US magazine ‘Time’. He in his Facebook page post a Time magazine cover in which his image is in the cover. Social media trollers and netizens have pointed out that it is a fake and even original cover has also posted. But till now he has not withdrawn the post.

