Amidst Lucifer’s Success, Here is a Bad News For Mohanlal Fans

Mohanlal-Prithviraj teams Lucifer is creating ripples in Mollywood and has already become the fastest Malayalam movie to cross 50 crores collection. For a market which is so small as Mollywood is, Lucifer comes as a much-needed tonic and has infused some life into Mollywood. Fans have taken a liking to Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally, but all is not well for the actor as a not-so-good news has come from another corner.

Mohanlal’s much-anticipated project-Randamoozham, it seems will not become a movie. The actor has been involved in some serious preparation to portray the role of Bheema in Randamoozham, but BR Shetty, who was expected to bankroll what would have become the biggest film in India(1000 Crores budget) has said that Randamoozham is a closed chapter. The difference in opinion between Sreekumar Menon and scriptwriter M T Vasudevan meant that Shetty has decided not to go ahead with the project.

Earlier, MT Vasudevan Nair’s advocate appraised the court that he is not willing for mediator talks for the film based on his novel ‘Randamoozham’.He informed the court that he stands firm in his demand to get the novel back. MT’s decision was prompted by the fact that Sreekumar Menon for long sat on the script and did nothing about it.