Amul advertisement trolling Rahul Gandhi ignites controversy in social media

It was veteran communist leader V.S.who called Congress president Rahul Gandhi ‘Amul Baby’. Now a few days ago he again used that term to describe the Congress chief who contest from Wayanad Kerala. Now the corporate giant ‘Amul’ has used that term to troll Rahul. Amul in their new advertisement has trolled the Congress chief.

Amul on their Facebook page has issued this new advertisement. A caricature of Rahul is shown with a caption ‘Wayanad have it with butter’ is in the poster. In the poster, it also said that ‘Amul- Amethi ka paratha’.

#Amul Topical : Congress President to contest from two seats in Lok Sabha 2019!

The advertisement has ignited a fresh controversy in social media. The Congress sympathisers and other followers are criticising the company for posting such an advertisement. But some others are coming in support of the Amul company.

Amul has earlier also posted trolls about political leaders as an advertisement. Amul always uses current events as the advertisement.

See some advertisement of Amul trolling political leaders: