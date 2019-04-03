BJP workers joined CPM at P.Jayarajan’s election campaign event

Three BJP activists joined CPM in Kayakkodi panchayath in Kozhikode. Senior CPM leader P.Jayarajan has informed this through his official Facebook page. Three local leaders of BJP in the Vadakara constituency has joined the CPM in an election meeting of P.Jayarajan. P.Jayarajan welcomed them to the party.

A BJP activist Kannan and his family, Arun and a local BJP leader Nadammel Anandavalli joined CPM.