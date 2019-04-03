Congress Manifesto is Fake, Corrupt, a Hypocrisy Document : PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today blasted the Congress manifesto for the national election, calling it as “dishonest” and full of lies as the party’s leadership. “It is not a ghoshnapatra (manifesto) but a dhakosla-patra (hypocritical document),” PM Modi said, campaigning in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday with its chief Rahul Gandhi highlighting its focus on five big economic and social ideas including the NYAY scheme that promises Rs. 72,000 a year to India’s poorest families.

The manifesto also talks about decriminalising laws like those on sedition and defamation.

“What has happened to these people,” PM Modi said at his rally in Pasighat, repeatedly referring to the Gandhis – without naming them – as “Namdars”.

“On one hand this chowkidar is standing here trying to protect the country and on the other hand this power-hungry Congress has stooped so low. Is the Congress’s hand with the citizens or with anti-nationals.”

He also accused past Congress governments of ignoring the northeast and overlooking the region in their schemes.

The 2019 election, said the Prime Minister, “is an election between truth and lies, between those who deliver and those who make false promises, between those you can trust and those who are corrupt.”