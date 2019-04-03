“Congress speaks Pak’s language”,says Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while continuing his attack on Tuesday said that ‘Congress is a party that speaks the language of Pakistan.”

Addressing an election rally in his hometown Rajkot, Rupani said that this Lok Sabha fight is with “Congress jo Pakistan ki dalali karti hai (Congress speaks for Pakistan) and the prime minister with 56-inch chest, who kills terrorist in their homes in Pakistan.”

Rupani said that “the election is between those who offer biryani to terrorists and intruders from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka and those who worry about the countrymen.”

The chief minister also dragged Congress leader Sam Pitroda and said he was “shame Pitroda.” Rupani targeted senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar to say that “Pitroda and Aiyer speak for Pakistan.”

Rupani reiterated that if “Congress wins, there will be a celebration in Pakistan.” He mentioned about surgical and air strikes against Pakistan as measures of Prime Minister Modi to tackle terrorism.

Rupani was speaking at the rally taken out in support of Mohan Kundariya, the sitting BJP MP from Rajkot who filed his nomination for Lok Sabha polls.