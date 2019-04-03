Country’s exports in March to reach 32.4 billion US Dollar

Union minister for Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu informed that country’s exports would cross 331 billion-dollar-mark in the 2018-19 fiscal year. India’s exports are expected to reach 32.4 billion dollars in March, the highest in any month so far, on account of healthy growth in sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

The minister said that for the first time, India has crossed 19 billion-dollar-figure in pharma exports this fiscal. The Commerce Ministry will release the trade data on 15th April.

Since 2011-12, India’s exports have been hovering at around USD 300 billion. During 2017-18, the overseas shipments grew by about 10 per cent to USD 303 billion.