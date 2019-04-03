Food Poison at Wedding Party : 70 Guests including bride fall ill after eating food

At least 70 people, including 10 children and the bride were taken ill after eating food served at a marriage ceremony in Rajasthan on Tuesday. According to details by the health official, people who consumed the food, complained of stomach ache, vomiting and loose motions after they returned from the wedding function. As soon as the incident was reported, they were rushed to a government hospital. The food samples have been sent for testing to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The incident took place at a wedding function that was organised at Kisangarh. Soon after returning to Dausa from the wedding in Jaipur on Monday night, all the victims faced uneasiness, pain in the stomach and vomiting. Reports inform that the condition of all the victims is currently stable.