Gambhir Says Omar Abdullah Needs a Pakistani Passport. Here is How Omar Responded

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and former India cricketer and the star of India’s World Cup wins Gautam Gambhir was involved in a bitter verbal duel on Twitter on Tuesday over. Gambhir had recently joined BJP and Omar’s statememnt demanding separate PM and President for Jammu and Kashmir drew sharp responses from all corners. Gautam suggested that Omar should get a Pakistani passport.

“@OmarAbdullah wants a separate PM for J&K & I want to walk on oceans! @OmarAbdullah wants a separate PM for J&K & I want pigs to fly! More than a separate PM @OmarAbdullah needs some sleep followed by a strong coffee! If he still doesn’t understand then a green Pakistani passport” wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

In response to Gambhir’s tweet, Omar said that the cricketer should stick to what he knows best.

“Gautam,I never played much cricket because I knew I wasn’t very good at it. You don’t know very much about J&K,it’s history or the role of @jknc_ in shaping that history yet you insist on displaying that ignorance for all to see. Stick to stuff you know about, tweet about the IPL” Omar wrote on Twitter.