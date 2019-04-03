KeralaLatest News

IMD predicts isolated rainfall in Kerala

Apr 3, 2019, 07:35 am IST
IMD predicting a 3 to 4 degrees rise in normal temperatures in Alappuzha and Palakkad districts.

It has also predicted isolated rainfall in many parts of the state, including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Kannur, till April 6.

The IMD has warned of a 2 to 3-degree rise above normal in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamth-itta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a total of 40 heat rash cases and 48 sunburn cases were reported in the state. With this, the total number of heat-related cases has gone up to 850.

