India to grow at 7.2% this fiscal year: Asian Development Bank

Apr 3, 2019, 10:09 pm IST
A report released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) revealed that India’s gorwth is set to pick up. India is expected to grow at 7.2% in the current fiscal on strengthening consumption, said the ADB Outlook 2019 report.

India’s growth slowed from 7.2% in fiscal 2017 to 7% in 2018, with weaker agricultural output and consumption growth curtailed by higher global oil prices and lower government expenditure. But it is expected to rebound to 7.2%t in 2019 and 7.3% in 2020 as policy rates are cut and farmers receive income support, bolstering domestic demand.

