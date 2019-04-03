Irfan Khan returns after diagnosis; expresses gratitude towards fans through social media

Now it has been over one year after Irfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. No the actor on Wednesday has confirmed his recovery and expressed his gratitude towards his fans through his official social media account.

The actor has posted his gratitude towards his fans in a heartfelt note shared on his Twitter account.

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded.As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart,” The actor wrote.

The National Award winner has posted the condition of his health on March 5, 2018. Then time he revealed that he is suffering from a rare disease and will get a conclusive diagnosis.

He later revealed he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body.