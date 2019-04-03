KeralaLatest News

LDF election committee office burned at Thiruvananthapuram

Apr 3, 2019, 04:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

An election committee office of LDF candidate C.Divakaran contesting from Thiruvananthapuram was destroyed by unidentified people. They set fire to the office at the Athiyannur, in Neyyattinkkara. The office was fully destroyed. The incident occurred today morning. The LDF accused that the opponents are afraid of C.Divakaran’s victory and that is why they are doing all these.

The Neyyattinkkara Dyasp and the forensic team visited the place. The police has registered a case.  BJP  and Congress leadership has declined the accusation of LDF.

Tags

Related Articles

Kumbh Mela 2019 : Indian Railways to make announcements in 6 languages

Jan 16, 2019, 08:23 pm IST

J&K: Pak Army resorts to firing at LoC, areas in Poonch; India retaliate

Jun 11, 2017, 12:26 pm IST

Blind teacher arrested for molesting minor girls

Feb 16, 2018, 06:46 am IST

Income tax attached Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s controversial farmhouse

Jan 30, 2018, 11:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close