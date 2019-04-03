LDF election committee office burned at Thiruvananthapuram

An election committee office of LDF candidate C.Divakaran contesting from Thiruvananthapuram was destroyed by unidentified people. They set fire to the office at the Athiyannur, in Neyyattinkkara. The office was fully destroyed. The incident occurred today morning. The LDF accused that the opponents are afraid of C.Divakaran’s victory and that is why they are doing all these.

The Neyyattinkkara Dyasp and the forensic team visited the place. The police has registered a case. BJP and Congress leadership has declined the accusation of LDF.