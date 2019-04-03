Live mortar bomb found near IAF’s Nal air base

Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan, a live mortar bomb was found near India Air Force’s Nal airbase on Wednesday morning. According to reports, senior police and IAF officials have reached the spot.

The development comes a day after IAF’s Sukhoi-30MKIs and Mirage jets pushed backed a large-sized UAV and a package of four Pakistani F-16 jets flying close to the Indian border in Khemkaran sector in Punjab at 3 am on Monday. After the Indian response, the Pakistani jets retreated further into their territory, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier on March 8, Indian Army shot down an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), also known as drone, in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar sector around 7.30 pm. This was the fourth time Pakistani drone destroyed by India along the IB since February 26 air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot inside Pakistani territory.

A few days earlier, a Pakistani drone was detected by a ground-based radar station in Rajasthan’s Bikaner and minutes later one of the Sukhoi-30 jets deployed in the area to keep an eye on Indian air space shot it down. The Pakistani military drone was targeted at around 11:30 am in Bikaner-Nal sector in Rajasthan.