Latest NewsIndia

Live mortar bomb found near IAF’s Nal air base

Apr 3, 2019, 01:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan, a live mortar bomb was found near India Air Force’s Nal airbase on Wednesday morning. According to reports, senior police and IAF officials have reached the spot.

The development comes a day after IAF’s Sukhoi-30MKIs and Mirage jets pushed backed a large-sized UAV and a package of four Pakistani F-16 jets flying close to the Indian border in Khemkaran sector in Punjab at 3 am on Monday. After the Indian response, the Pakistani jets retreated further into their territory, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier on March 8, Indian Army shot down an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), also known as drone, in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar sector around 7.30 pm. This was the fourth time Pakistani drone destroyed by India along the IB since February 26 air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot inside Pakistani territory.

A few days earlier, a Pakistani drone was detected by a ground-based radar station in Rajasthan’s Bikaner and minutes later one of the Sukhoi-30 jets deployed in the area to keep an eye on Indian air space shot it down. The Pakistani military drone was targeted at around 11:30 am in Bikaner-Nal sector in Rajasthan.

Tags

Related Articles

Syria’s army has issued orders to return home for around 15,000 soldiers

May 26, 2018, 10:38 pm IST

MAN ARRESTED: LOOTING MONEY USING FAKE CREDIT CARD

Nov 13, 2017, 06:24 pm IST

Tamanna’s dress slipped while dancing on the floor: VIDEO

Nov 29, 2018, 07:01 am IST
fireatthermalplant

Fire breaks out at Thermal Power Plant

May 29, 2018, 06:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close