Malaysian Open Badminton: Sindhu, Kidambi advance to second round

In badminton India’s top shuttlers P.V.Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the second round of the Malaysian Open World Tour Super 750 tournament in Kuala Lumpur today. Olympic and world championship silver medallist Sindhu beat World No. 20 Aya Ohori 22-20, 21-12 to record her sixth win over the Japanese. India Open finalist Srikanth beat Indonesia’s Ihsan Maulana Mustofa 21-18, 21-16.

Fifth seed Sindhu will now look to avenge her All England loss against Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun whom she faces next, while Srikanth will meet Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradab tomorrow.

But ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal lost to Chochuwong Pornpawee of Thailand 22-20, 15-21, 10-21 in the first round. HS Prannoy, however, bowed out after losing 12-21, 21-16, 21-14 to Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand following a hard-fought battle.