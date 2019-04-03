Mamta is a speed Breaker hindering Bengal’s development; Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee act as a speedbreaker which hinders the development of West bengal. Her political carier will end once when the poverty and backwardness of Bengal is over, he said in a elecion meeting at Siligudi in West Bengal.

Modi accused that it is Mamata who is called as ‘Didi’ by the people of Bengal obstructs the develpoment of Bengal. Earlier the CPM also did this. She declined to introduc the the prestigeous projec’Ayushman Bharat’ in Bengal, Prime Minister added.

Mamta tired not to introduce the project in West Bengal. Modi also hinted the ‘Sarda chit fund scam’ in which many senior leader of ruling Trinamool congress are accused.