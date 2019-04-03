Latest NewsIndia

Mayawati Says She Remained Unmarried to Help the Downtrodden

Apr 3, 2019, 06:31 am IST
Former UP CM and BSP supremo Mayawati has justified her move for building her own statues as she submitted in S.C that the statues “represents the will of people” and hence, they were built. Whether the money should have been spent on education or hospitals “is a debatable question and can’t be decided by a court,” Mayawati said in her affidavit before the Supreme Court.

The BSP supremo also added that she dedicated her whole life for the ‘upliftment of the downtrodden’ and ‘for achieving this’ she chose to remain unmarried.

“I dedicated my entire life for the upliftment of the downtrodden and for achieving this, I also took a decision to remain unmarried”.

“Certainly, I could not go against the decision of state legislators in installing my statue near the statues of Shri Kanshi Ram for whom the nation has raised the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna posthumously,” she said in her affidavit.

The Supreme Court is hearing a PIL filed in 2009, which says the Mayawati government had used Rs 2,000 crore public money to build her statues and BSP’s symbols. The petitioner argued that state budgets cannot be used to the propagate agenda of any political party.

