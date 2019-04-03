Petrol prices raised 1.6 % in the last month

In the last month of March, the price of petrol was raised by 1.6%. In the four metro cities, the price of petrol was raised in a range of Rs. 1.11-1.19 per litre in last month. On February 28 , the price of petrol was Rs. 71.73 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 73.82 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 77.36 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 74.48 per litre in Chennai. On March 31, petrol was sold at Rs. 72.86 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 74.93 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 78.48 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 75.67 per litre in Chennai.

Disel price was fall down in the last month. On February 28, diesel prices stood at Rs. 67 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 68.79 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 70.18 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 70.80 per litre in Chennai. On March 31, diesel was sold at Rs. 66.17 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 67.92 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 69.27 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 69.88 per litre in Chennai.

The public sector oil companies in the country, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis.