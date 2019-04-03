PM Modi is not Chowkidar, But ”King of Liars”,says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Assadudin Owaisi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “king of lairs”.

“PM Modi and lies go hand in hand. His name should not be Chowkidar, but ”Jhoothon Ka Badshah” (king of lairs). What have you done for our state? We presented several proposals in the parliament, but they were not acted upon,” Mr Owaisi said in Hyderabad.

His remarks came after the Prime Minister on April 1 addressed an election rally in Telangana, where he hit out at Mr Owaisi and referred him as a “speed breaker” in “Hyderabad’s development”.

Mr Owaisi also posted on his twitter handle, “PM Modi called Majlis a ”speed breaker” and we proudly own it. We are a speed breaker against anyone who wants to destroy our Constitution and tehzeeb.”

AIMIM Chief also called PM Modi "Chichora" (Frivolous)

He also accused the Prime Minister of triggering communal sentiments to win the elections.