PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Abu Dhabi’s 1st Hindu Temple

The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, expected to be opened up before the month of Ramadan, could be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 20. Reports on Tuesday claimed that the UAE and India are working out the details of the launch event. No official word is yet to be issued.

The UAE government is considering the launch date of April 20, ET reported, adding that diplomatic talks are underway to prepare a schedule for PM Modi’s visit. If finalised, this would be the last country visited the Prime Minister before the end of his current tenure.

The foundation stone of the Swaminarayan temple of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha was laid by PM Modi in February 2018. The temple, first to be opened up in the Gulf Nation, has been built on an area of 55,000 square metres, donated by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In design, the temple is a replica of the one built by the same organisation in Delhi, along with another which is under-construction in the United States’ New Jersey.