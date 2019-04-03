Police Officer Suspended For Guiding Kerala C.M the Wrong Way

Thrissur: A police officer has been suspended for guiding Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan through the wrong road. The incident happened on Monday when Kerala C.M was traveling to Ponnani after attending a programme at Thrissur. As per reports, C.M had to travel almost 20 kilometers astray, away from the district border. The action was taken against an officer from the City Special branch. The report says the mistake happened as there was wrong information fed from Special branch about the road C.M has to travel.
