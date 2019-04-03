CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Prithviraj confirms that the Telugu dubbed version of ‘Lucifer’ will be out soon

Apr 3, 2019, 11:11 pm IST
Actor-director Prithviraj confirmed that the Telugu version of his directorial venture ‘Lucifer’ will be released soon. Prithviraj in his Twitter revealed this.

In a recent interaction in Twitter, Prithviraj hinted that the Telugu version will be out soon. One of his followers asked him,        “Brother.. i am from Telugu. I’m big fan of your movies. My humble request is to Please DUB #Lucifer for us in Telugu asap.. @PrithviOfficial @Mohanlal sir has a positive market here.”

Prithviraj tweeted back saying, “coming soon”.

‘Lucifer’ was initially planned to be released simultaneously in three languages – Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Mohanlal and Manju Warrier had even dubbed for the Tamil version. However, due to some unknown reasons, only the original version got released.

Meanwhile, the last week released film continues to shatter box office records. The film has broken all box-office records and heading to become the Industry hit.

 

