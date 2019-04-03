Repatriated from Dubai to India, critically ill Indian tourist dies

An Indian Tourist, who was repatriated from Dubai to India after falling ill has now passed away in Delhi. The 66-year-old Surendra Nath Khanna passed away after his two weeks old fighting against the illness.

Khanna who made a visit to Dubai to meet his son Anubhav had not availed of travel insurance and as a result, the hospital bills raised up considerably in a week.

When the media reported the plight of the family, several Indian community families came together to clear Khanna’s hospital bills. After some days he was taken from Dubai and admitted in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Delhi and later he died on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old man has battled lung infection which had spread to other organs of his body which lead to multi-organ failure.