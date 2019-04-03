South Korea detained domestic ship for violating UN sanctions

South Korean authorities revealed that they had been detaining a domestic cargo ship for six months due to the suspicion that the vessel had helped supply illicit oil to North Korea, which faces UN sanctions .

South Korea’s foreign ministry informed that a South Korean ship and three others had been detained on suspicion of undermining the economic measures against the North Korea. The ship – held in the southern port of Busan since last October – is suspected of transferring fuel to a North Korean tanker. If it is proved the South Korean vessel is likely to be blacklisted by the UN.

North Korea is sanctioned over its weapons programme under multiple UN Security Council resolutions, including curbs on oil and fuel shipments. A recent UN report said that North Korea was securing fuel deliveries through ship-to-ship transfers in international waters.