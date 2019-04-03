South Korea to launch the world’s first national 5G networks

Reports have confirmed that South Korea will launch a fully fledged 5G mobile network on April 5. The technical experts are asserting that the new innovation could potentially change the day to day lives of billions of people.

The super-fast communication technology which is headed by fifth generation wireless technology will bring a revolutionary change in the field of telecommunications.

It has been reported that the 5G network has twenty times more speed than an existing 4G network which means that it could take only seconds to download a high definition film.

The 5G services will be available throughout the land of South Korea. To avail the 5G services 5G integrated handsets are necessary. Samsung S 10 is the only smartphone available in South Korea which can be used under a 5g service. Apart from SK, China, UK and USA are looking forward to the introduction of 5G networks in their market