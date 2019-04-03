Stop Narendra Modi from becoming another Hitler, says Congress Leader

Veteran Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday made a fervent appeal to the people to reject the BJP this Lok Sabha poll to stop Mr Modi from becoming another Hitler and imposing authoritative rule on the country.

Participating in a rally to mark the filing of nomination papers by Congress candidate for Bidar, Eshwar Khandre, Mr Kharge said Mr Modi had already shown enough streaks of authoritarianism.

‘Hitler also got elected through a democratic process, but later turned dictator. This could be repeated in India as Mr Modi is a pawn in the hands of the RSS and other organisations, which want to turn the social structure of the country upside down. Some ministers in the Modi cabinet and RSS chief, Bhagawath have already spoken of changing the Constitution, which guarantees equality and social justice to all citizens of the country, if voted to power,’ he added.

The Congress leader warned Mr Modi against provoking Congress leaders by repeatedly questioning the contribution of the party to the country since Independence. ‘Wherever he goes, Mr Modi asks what is the contribution of the Congress to the country since Independence? Mr Modi does not speak much in Parliament – he spoke for only 25 hours and 25 minutes on the floor – but outside he speaks a lot. Modi tum bar bar math chedo, hum is desh ke liye bahut karchuke hai (Modi don’t provoke us over and over again, we have done a lot for this country). It is you who is trying to destroy whatever good that has been done by us by instigating fights between communities, lynching of Dalits and Muslims, shooting at the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi and so on. Such people want to lecture us on the importance of democracy. Mr Modi should be kept away from power at any cost. Otherwise, the country’s hard earned freedom and the Constitution will be in danger,’ Mr Kharge warned.