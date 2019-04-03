The Congress party is afraid of “chowkidar ka danda” (security guard’s wooden stick) says Vivek Oberoi

The PM Narendra Modi Biopic actor Vivek Oberoi has asserted that the Congress party is afraid of “Chowkidar ka Danda” which means Security guard’s wooden sticks.

He added that ever since NDA started ” main bhi chowkidar” campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections the tagline has become an integral part in political discussions. While many people are constantly criticizing, the tagline there are still people who accept it and Vivek Oberoi is the latest among them.

“Why is the opposition afraid, what are they afraid of? I think they fear chowkidar ka danda (security guard’s wooden stick),” he asked

Vivek in turn added that the film is not supported by any political parties and it is not the part of any propaganda.

This film is an inspirational story, it’s not funded by anyone, proper documentation has been submitted. Allegations can be made on anyone, where is the proof?” He said.