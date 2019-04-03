The most expensive bat ever goes to MS Dhoni’s 2011 Wold Cup-winning Bat; Read to know more

What we all are not aware of is the fact that Dhoni’s ” Reebok” is now labeled as the most expensive bat in the history of Cricket. Yes, you heard right.

The most expensive cricket bat is Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s bat which is sold at an auction for 90,29,450 Indian Rupee. The Reebook is bought by R K Global Shares and Securities Ltd. The auction was conducted in a function ” East Meet West” Charity Dinner, in London, UK on 18 July 2011.

The most interesting fact is this is the bat which he has used in World Cup 2011 finals at Wankhede Stadium.