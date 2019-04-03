Latest NewsInternational

Two school students killed in a knife attack

Apr 3, 2019
A knife-wielding man attacked primary school children in China’s Hunan province, killing two students. Two persons were also injured in the attack. The attack occurred early Wednesday morning at Baijiaping Township Wanquan Elementary School in Ningyuan County, Hunan Province.

The suspect, .a 31-year-old man surnamed Zheng, had been taken into police custody.

There has been a series of knife and axe attacks in China in recent years, many targeting children. Such attacks are often blamed on people with mental illness or who have personal grievances.

