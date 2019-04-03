V S Effect; Amul butter’s new advertisement trolls Rahul Gandhi

“The Amul Baby” comment laid on Congress president Rahul Gandhi by VS Achuthanandan has now followed by the famous brand Amul. The new advertisement has Rahul Gandhi’s caricature along with his footage as contested in two seats.

In the advertisement, it is written as “Waynad have it with butter”. ( Will you take Wayanad with butter pasted on it or not ?)

The new poster advertisement has been released officially from the company’s official Facebook account. The new poster is now getting an attraction from netizens worldwide.

There are many who are coming up supporting the poster and many who are commenting against it.