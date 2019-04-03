Vespa 125 CBS version launched in India : Price and Features

Piaggio has replaced the Vespa LX125 with a new variant. New ZX125 has started reaching dealerships, ahead of an official launch. The prices have also been revealed, which starts at Rs 77,481 (ex-showroom).

Vespa ZX125 is available in drum brake and front disc brake variants. The latter goes for Rs 81,981. Both the variants are equipped with Combined Braking System, as per the new norms.

It is literally a rebadged version of the LX125 with a disc brake and CBS. The older variant was only offered with drum brakes. Otherwise, there are no changes onboard.

Vespa ZX125 has been spotted in the same Yellow colour. It gets a curvy design with a front lockable box, alloy wheels, a round headlamp, chrome detailing on mirrors, grab rails and brake lever.

The 125cc air-cooled engine onboard delivers 9.76 BHP and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. The same engine comes on SR125, making it the fastest scooter in the 125cc segment.

Since its a retro-styled scooter, features onboard are less. They include a semi-digital instrument console, CBS, front disc brake and a flat seat. Its classic old-school appeal is its biggest highlight.

For suspension, Vespa ZX125 uses a single-sided arm hydraulic suspension at the front and shock absorbers at the back. As said earlier, drum brakes are available as standard fitment with an option of a front disc brake.

ZX125 goes against the likes of Suzuki Burgman Street, Honda Grazia, TVS Ntorq and Aprilia SR125. Ntorq is the most affordable in this class, while the Vespa is the costliest one.

Meanwhile, Piaggio is planning to add new models to the Aprilia family. A family-targeted scooter, a maxi-scooter and Storm 125 are reportedly launching by the next 1-2 years.