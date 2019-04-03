VS Achuthanandan Omitted From CPI(M) Posters for Election Campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: VS Achuthanandan, who is not among the favorites of top leaders of the party but enjoys a massive crowd support has been omitted from the advertisements of CPI(M). In the current version of the ad that appeared in many places of the state, it is C.M Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who features.

The same ad company which designed the ads for CPI(M) during 2016 Legislative assembly elections have designed the ads for this year. But during 2016, VS was a prominent face in the poster. Although the senior leader is kept out of the poster, he is not avoided from the campaign meetings and delivering speeches.

During 2016, VS Achuthanandan’s face was bigger than other faces in the posters and the tagline was “LDF varum ellam seriyakukm” (Let LDF comes everything will be alright). This time around, the tagline is “Vargeeyatha Veezhum, vikasanam vaazhum”(communalism will die and development will prosper)