Yechuri to lead the campaign in Wayanad against Rahul Gandhi

Apr 3, 2019, 02:54 pm IST
In the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s election in Wayanad, the CPM state committee has decided to actively start campaign with national leaders in the state. Leaders including CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will come to Wayanad to lead the CPM propaganda in the coming days.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and veteran leader VS Achuthanandan were not present in the list of the leaders who are campaigning against Rahul Gandhi’s candidateship in Wayanad. There were reports, it was Yechuri who has asked Rahul Gandhi to contest from any seats in South India.

With Yachchuri’s introduction Wayanad, it  will become a herculean task for Rahul Gandhi in all aspects. There were reports that the NDA veterans Modi and Amit Shah will be reaching Wayanad for the campaign from their part.

