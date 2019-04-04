KeralaLatest News

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Rahul Gandhi files nomination in Wayanad

Apr 4, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has filed nomination in Kerala’s Wayanad, which is his second seat in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Before filing nomination, the Congress leader led a massive roadshow from to the Collector’s office.

Earlier in the day, Mr Gandhi was received in Wayanad is being accompanied by his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A massive crowd of Congress workers and supporters carrying party flags greeted the brother-sister duo as they started their roadshow to mark the beginning of Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad campaign. A marching band was also part of the procession.

Mr Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

