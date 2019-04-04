Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Rahul Gandhi files nomination in Wayanad

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has filed nomination in Kerala’s Wayanad, which is his second seat in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Before filing nomination, the Congress leader led a massive roadshow from to the Collector’s office.

Earlier in the day, Mr Gandhi was received in Wayanad is being accompanied by his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A massive crowd of Congress workers and supporters carrying party flags greeted the brother-sister duo as they started their roadshow to mark the beginning of Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad campaign. A marching band was also part of the procession.

Mr Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.