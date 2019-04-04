The wife who had ‘head shaved for refusing to dance’ in front of husband’s friends.

A Pakistani Woman has publicly accused her husband of beating her and forcefully shaving her head as she refused to dance for him and his friends.

The Women identified as Asma Aziz hailing from Lahore has opened her mind in social media about the atrocities that she has to face from the part of her husband through a shocking video. The video reveals her shaven head and buried face.

Her Husband, Mian Faisal who was accused was taken under police custody along with his servant. In spite he denied torturing her.

The victim had posted her video on 26 Th March alleged that she was tortured two days earlier as she refused to dance in front of her husband and his friends.

He took my clothes off in front of his servants. The servants held me as he shaved my hair off and burned it. My clothes were bloody. I was bound by a pipe and hung from the fan. He threatened to hang me naked,” she said.

She said that when she went to the police station to file a complaint the policemen procrastinated the case. The police only took the incident only after the video came to notice of Deputy Minister for Interior who ordered officers to register a complaint.