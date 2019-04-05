Advocate Jayasankar Mocks Pinarayi Vijayan’s Obstinacy, Check Out his Fb Post

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s infamous derogatory remark on UDF Candidate N.K Premachandran had created quite a bit of ruckus during the last Loksabha elections. Pinarayi Vijayan had called Premachandran a “Paranari”(an abusive word that means an extremely terrible person) and had actually helped the Premachandran in winning more votes. After years it seems, C.M is still holding on to his words.

“There should be truth and honesty in politics, each one is liable to keep this. Who can guarantee that Premachandran will not do to UDF what he did with LDF”, the C.M asked. He added that he stands firm on his comments about Premachandran. Political analyst Advocate Jayasankar felt that the move could only help N K Premachandran in the upcoming elections.

“Pinarayi Vijayan is not someone who changes his opinion. Pinarayi had earlier made his controversial remarks on Premachandran 5 years ago during Loksabha polls-that too in three different places. This ensured Premachandran’s success. Five years have gone by. Premachandran has earned the name of a good parliamentarian. Even Sitaram Yechury did not criticize Premachandran. But Pinarayi is not Yechury, he stands firm on his opinion. Even if that results in Balagopal’s loss, that doesn’t matter” wrote Jayasankar on Fb.

