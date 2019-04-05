‘BJP brought peace, development in India’,says Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally in Arunachal on Friday, BJP president Amit Shah said PM Modi had instructed ministers to visit northeast every fortnight to resolve problems in the region.

Praising the BJP government, Shah said, ‘Five years ago, northeast was disturbed and there was hardly any development. After five years, BJP brought peace in the region and is on path of development.’

He said all parts of the region are now connected with airways and railways and government gave Rs 50,000 crore for the development of roads of the state.

‘Arunachal Pradesh earned Rs 927 crore revenue and the credit goes to Prema Khandu ji. It’s going to make this state financially independent,’ Shah added.

With elections round the corner, Shah said for the first time BJP is contesting all Assembly seats in Arunachal. ‘Our winning streak began when 3 BJP MLAs were elected uncontested,’ he added.