Latest NewsIndia

“BJP brought peace to Northeast and paved way for development” says Amit Shah

Apr 5, 2019, 04:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The BJP President Amit Shah has said that the NDA government has provided and made sure to get peace and development in the northeast regions. He added that northeast regions were disturbed and did not have any development before five years ago and it was BJP who brought peace in the region. He again added that the country is in the path of development.

Five years ago, the northeast was in turmoil. There was hardly any development. The BJP has brought peace to the region and paved way for its development,” he claimed.

Shah asserted that the regions are now connected with airways and railways and the government gave 50,000 crores for the development of roads for the state.

From Arunachal Pradesh to Kanyakumari and Assam to Gurath the NDA government has taken its form he added.

He pointed out that there was a halt in the advancement and development  whenever congress steps in

“When Modi Ji took action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorist groups by ordering an air strike on their camps, post the Pulwama attack, a pall of gloom descended on Pakistan and on the face of Rahul Gandhi,” Shah claimed.

Tags

Related Articles

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi’s emotional tribute to Sridevi on her birthday

Mar 3, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

Woman Police officer foiled terrorist attack and saves many life

Nov 24, 2018, 09:16 am IST

Xi accepts Modi’s invite for Wuhan-style informal summit in India in 2019

Jun 9, 2018, 09:26 pm IST

25 killed, 50 injured in railway station fire

Feb 27, 2019, 08:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close