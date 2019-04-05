“BJP brought peace to Northeast and paved way for development” says Amit Shah

The BJP President Amit Shah has said that the NDA government has provided and made sure to get peace and development in the northeast regions. He added that northeast regions were disturbed and did not have any development before five years ago and it was BJP who brought peace in the region. He again added that the country is in the path of development.

Five years ago, the northeast was in turmoil. There was hardly any development. The BJP has brought peace to the region and paved way for its development,” he claimed.

Shah asserted that the regions are now connected with airways and railways and the government gave 50,000 crores for the development of roads for the state.

From Arunachal Pradesh to Kanyakumari and Assam to Gurath the NDA government has taken its form he added.

He pointed out that there was a halt in the advancement and development whenever congress steps in

“When Modi Ji took action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorist groups by ordering an air strike on their camps, post the Pulwama attack, a pall of gloom descended on Pakistan and on the face of Rahul Gandhi,” Shah claimed.