BJP election manifesto will be released on Sunday

BJP’s election manifesto for the upcoming general election will likely to released on Sunday. The party intelligentsia on the final stages of drafting the manifesto.

The BJP has formed a committee under the chairmanship of senior party leader Rajnath Singh to form the Manifesto. The ‘Sankalp Pathra Samityy’, which drafts the election manifesto is comprised of union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Mukhthar Abbas Naqvi, Ravishankar Prasad and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The committee has 15 sub-committes.

Last time in 2014, the BJP released its manifesto polling date of the first-phase election. But this time that Election Commission has gave given instruction to all parties that the manifestos must be released 48 hours before the first-phase election.