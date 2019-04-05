BJP smells trouble as opposition fielded Poonam Sinha against Rajnath Singh in Lucknow

Poonam Sinha, the former Bollywood actress and wife of Shatrughan Sinha will contest in Lucknow constituency against union home minister and senior BJP leader Rajanth Singh. She will contest as the SP- BSP candidate. Congress will likely not field its candidate in the constituency.

The opposition has made the plan to field Poonam as the common candidate of the opposition party. To oppose her, Rajnath will have to spent more time in the constituency and by this, he will not be availbel for campaiginin in other parts of the stae and country, this is the strategy of the grand alliance of opposition.

In the Lucknow constituecy, there is around 1.3 laks Sindhi voters, 4 lakhs Kayastha voters and around 3.5 lakh Muslim voters. Poonam belong to Sindhi and her hubby Shatrughan Sinha belong to Kayastha. So if Poonam can gather votes of these two section and the the traditional votebank of SP and BSP Muslim votes then it will be difficult to Rajanth singh to repeat his victory.

In 2014, Rajnath won from Lucknow by a margin of 2.75 lakhs and he got around 55.7% votes. He beat BSP candidate Reetha Bahuguna Joshi. BJP claims that Lucknow is their strong bastion. BJP has winning this seat continuously from 1991.