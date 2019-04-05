Civil Service Examination results announced; Kanishak tops exam

The Union Public Service Commission has declared final results of Civil Services Examination 2018.

Kanishk Kataria, a B. Tech Graduate from IIT Bombay has topped the examination. Sree Dhanya Suresh from, Wayanad secured 410 ranks in the rank list. She became the first person from Kurichya tribe to reach the top psoition. Another Malayalees who secured ranks in the exams are Sreelekshmi Ram (29), Renjana Mary Vargheese (49), Arjun Mohan (66).

Akshat Jain got the second position while Junaid Ahmad stood third. A Chemical Engineer from RGPV, Bhopal, Srusti Jayant Deshmukh is the topper among the female candidates securing an overall fifth rank.

A total of 759 candidates including 577 men and 182 women have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services. 36 persons with benchmark disability have also been recommended by the Commission.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 was conducted on 3rd June last year. Over ten lakh sixty-five thousand candidates applied for this examination, out of which over 4 lakh 93 thousand candidates actually appeared.

10,468 candidates qualified for the Main Examination and of them, 1994 candidates qualified for the Personality Test.