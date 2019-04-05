Latest NewsIndia

CRPF jawan killed, another injured in encounter with Maoists

Apr 5, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Less than a minute

One CRPF personnel was killed and another injured in an encounter with the Maoists in the Saleghat forest area of Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh early on Friday morning. As per reports, there have been heavy losses to the Maoist settlement in the forest. The injured security personnel have been evacuated and taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed and two others injured at Kanker in Chhattisgarh in an encounter with Maoists. Earlier, it was reported that one jawan was killed and three were injured. Later on, the three injured jawans also succumbed to their injuries. Two other personnel, injured in the encounter, were taken to the Pakhanjore hospital, which took place in Kanker district, the police said.

Tags

Related Articles

Realme U1 to be Launched on this Date. Know All About It

Nov 19, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

5 SIMI activists awarded life term for possession of explosives

Mar 2, 2019, 08:11 pm IST

Yellow vest movement: Police fire tear gas on protesters in Paris

Dec 8, 2018, 11:55 pm IST

CONFIRMED! Samsung officially to release its latest smartphone

Jan 11, 2018, 07:53 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close