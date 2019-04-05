CRPF jawan killed, another injured in encounter with Maoists

One CRPF personnel was killed and another injured in an encounter with the Maoists in the Saleghat forest area of Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh early on Friday morning. As per reports, there have been heavy losses to the Maoist settlement in the forest. The injured security personnel have been evacuated and taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed and two others injured at Kanker in Chhattisgarh in an encounter with Maoists. Earlier, it was reported that one jawan was killed and three were injured. Later on, the three injured jawans also succumbed to their injuries. Two other personnel, injured in the encounter, were taken to the Pakhanjore hospital, which took place in Kanker district, the police said.