General Election 2019: ‘Sari War’ between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi is heating up the market

The General election to elect the members for Lok Sabha will start this month. But ahead of the real political fight, a ‘Saree War’ is being going on in the business circle. The textile industry in the country has nmaking use of the general election. Sarees in the name of leaders like Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are being in the market.

Sari’s with the images of Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are being sold in large number in wholesale textile markets in cities like Surat, Kolkata and New Delhi.

See Images: