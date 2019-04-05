Ice Cream Parlour Case: Judge withdrew from hearing

A High Court judge withdrew from hearing the Ice cream Parlour case. Justice Alexander Thomas has withdrawn from hearing the case. He did not reveal the reason for his withdrawal. Now as the judge has withdrawn from hearing the case, the case will go before the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice will now decide the new bench that will hear the case.

Alexander Thomas recused himself from hearing the petition filed by V. S. Achuthanandan alleging that the case was sabotaged. On Friday morning, the counsel of V. S. Achuthanandan had requested the court to list the case for the next day. Then the court checked the case and informed in the open court that he is withdrawing from it.

The court clarifies the reason for withdrawing from a case very rarely as it is not mandatory as per the law. So, the court’s decision was only a normal proceeding.