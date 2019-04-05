Left is Finished in Tripura and Bengal, Soon they Will be Gone in Kerala too” : Ramesh Chennithala

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not utter any word against the Left parties despite the fact that he is contesting from Wayanad.

“I understand that the CPI(M) has to fight me. But I am not going to say a word against the CPI(M). I am here to send a message of unity,” he said.

The opposition had used this statement of Rahul and while BJP had accused Rahul of playing an adjustment politics with Left, many leaders of Left spoke against Rahul. The leader of opposition in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala has now lashed out at the left for their statements against Rahul.

“Yesterday Kerala C.M said that if Rahul Gandhi won’t speak about the left, he has a few things to say. Well If Rahul won’t speak, we have plenty to offer there. We have a lot to talk against Kerala Chief Minister and Government. It was due to Rahul’s decency that he said he won’t speak about Left, he has no need to be scared of LDF. Its a party that has no existence elsewhere. They are gone in Tripura and Bengal and after this election, they will be gone from Kerala too” said Ramesh Chennithala.