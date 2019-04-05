Matthew Hayden accepts Shane Warne’s challenge and goes to streets of Chennai in undercover for shopping

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has got down to the streets of Chennai in an undercover fashion accepting the challenge of Shane Warne

The former veteran cricketer once serves as the leading batsman of the Australian cricket team and now he is working as a commentator.

The cricketer with a fake beard and lungi, he visited T. Nagar street in Chennai. He even took a photo of his undercover attire and posted the photo on social media which is going viral on the Internet.

While social media was buzzing around with his pictures, the veteran has revealed that it was a challenge with his co-worker and Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne who in turn made shopping in the streets of Chennai

“It was a challenge by Warne to buy items for under Rs 1,000. That’s why I went around the market to buy some lungis, shirts, Rajini sunnies and a watch,” he revealed.

T. Nagar is one of the oldest markets and the disguise worked OK, even though it wasn’t fool-proof. Could probably have lost my hat,” he added